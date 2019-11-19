Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue offers safety tips after two recent fatal fires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue has pushed fire safety for several years.
But now it wants the public to be especially careful following a string of fires, some of which proved to be fatal. Firefighters want you to think safety first even when they’re cooking at home.
“Over the past two and a half months we’ve had 32 cooking fires, two in which sadly have ended in fatalities due to unattended cooking,” according to Holly Whigham, the Department’s Fire and Life Safety Educator.
Whigham said those recent fire fatalities show how dangerous things can become if you leave things cooking in your kitchen and you’re not around to watch it. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue recently sent out a reminder on safe cooking tips for folks after of two recent fires that started in kitchens.
The suggestions include:
- Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, do not use the stovetop.
- Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.
- If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, stay in the kitchen while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
- Keep anything that can catch fire-oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtain- away from your stovetop.
- If you have a small grease fire do not throw water on it. Instead, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
- If you have any doubts about fighting a small fire, get out and call 9-1-1.
Fire fighters expect more people will cooking with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up soon
Holly Whigham added, if you’re not going to be in the kitchen the entire time food is cooking, you can take a timer with you so when it goes off you can go into the kitchen and check on the food.
