Tuscaloosa Central High School students get limo ride and lunch for high ACT scores

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Five students from Central High School were treated to a free lunch Tuesday for scoring high on the ACT test.
They were almost as excited about the ride to lunch as lunch itself.
A limo pulled in front on Tuscaloosa’s Central High School shortly after 10 in the morning to take them to lunch.
“I was kind of shocked. It’s not something you expect every day. And I’m really excited about it,” Destiny Clark, a senior at Central told WBRC.
All five students all scored 30 or better on the ACT.
“I’m kind of over the top and I like limousines. And I wanted to say what is the biggest thing we can do. 30 or better is phenomenal. So, you have to match what they did,” Michele Coley, owner of Allstate Coley Agency explained.
Crown Limousine, The Avenue Pub and Allstate Coley Agency treated them to the limo ride and free lunch to show them the community supports their hard work in the classroom.
“It definitely feels good. I feel like Central High School doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves. So, getting this type of broadcasting is really good for the school,” Central High student Trinity Bailey felt.
The students appreciated the gesture and feel it proves hard work pays off in more ways than one.
“I think it’s an investment into my future. I have really big dreams. I want to be a veterinary surgeon. I want to go to Cornell so having high standards is part of those dreams, “Clark continued.
The other students who scored 30 or more on the ACT included Jakob Riches, Alexa DeCaro and Benjamin Trost.
Several of these high ACT scores say the scored well on just their first time taking the test.
They hope to better when they take it again.
