Super PAC support for Republican Women in 2020

WASHINGTON, DC. (GRAY DC Bureau) - It’s less than a year away from the next congressional election.
Right now, there are only 13 Republican women serving in the U.S. House, the lowest number since 1995.
Republicans say they want to change that.
Winning a seat in Congress takes money, endorsements and advertising.
That's why Republicans are investing in candidates like Ashley Hinson.
Hinson said, "There are not very many Republican women who serve i Congress right now, and I want to be part of the class that changes that."
Hinson is on Capitol Hill meeting with a network of Republican women. They're connecting her with influential party leaders and briefing her on policy issues.
"Having their support means the world because it means that somebody is advocating for you every day. Wanting to do whatever they can to help me get there," said Hinson.
Olivia Perez-Cubas, Winning for Women Action Fund spokeswoman said, "America wants to see a Congress that looks and sounds a lot more like them. And often times, a Republican women will be the best candidate she just doesn't have access to the right resources to get across the finish line."
Winning for Women wants to raise enough cash to elect 20 Republican women in 2020. Part of the strategy is to focus on getting candidates like Hinson past the primary. Then provide the momentum to win in the general election.
Competing PACs run by Democrats are bigger and more powerful. The team at Emily's List says they're preparing candidates for 2020.
List said, "Last cycle we raised and spent a record $110 million, which was hard work. Every dollar still takes work. But we've been around for a while. We know how to do it. We've elected women and those women then want to go out and help other women run and win."
In 2018, 89 Democratic women were elected to the U.S. House.
That's compared to just 13 Republican women elected.
Emily's List plans to put money into defending Democratic women currently serving in the U.S. House like congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
She's the first ever woman to represent Iowa's 1st Congressional District, and she's the one Hinson ultimately hopes to unseat.
Finkenauer declined our request for an interview.
Candidate Ashley Hinson will face Republican primary challenger Thomas Hansen on the June 2nd primary election.
