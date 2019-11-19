Smithfield community wants redevelopment around Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A report was released Monday night in Smithfield about support for redevelopment of the area around Legion Field.
The report was done by the consulting company Think Rubix and was funded by the non-profit Urban Impact.
The people who live in the Smithfield community surrounding the stadium like the area, but a number of people say it could stand to have more investment in the neighborhood starting with getting rid of run down houses.
“The houses that are around, no one lives in, they need to tear them down and put up affordable houses around here,” Rosalind Crawford said.
"While people who live here were encouraged by the report, others worry that redevelopment may lead to pushing out low income residents. That is what they don’t want to see. That’s the main thing,” said Drucilla Davis.
Of course, Legion Field is the center and heart of the community and that’s why it must be a part of any redevelopment effort.
“As you know, Legion Field is an economic engine for the city of Birmingham. We have to make sure with UAB’s transition to the downtown stadium we still have programs at Legion Field,” said Birmingham City Council President William Parker.
The city council president said the people who live in Smithfield must be fully engaged with any changes.
