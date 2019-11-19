Showing Gratitude: Army Veteran in Fairfield gets a new roof

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Arthur Young Junior spent ten years in the U.S. Army. He served as a chemical operations specialist in Desert Storm, in the 24th infantry division. His service though, is not something he thinks of as a big deal.
“I feel like my service to this country was just a little thing. If I had the chance to do it all over again I’d do it,” says Young smiling.
His service was a big deal though, and that’s why Habitat for Humanity and Best Choice Roofing teamed up to give Young a new roof over his head.
“I know our veterans have risked the lives for us to get to live the American dream. I defiantly appreciate it,” says Thomas Majors. He’s the owner of Best Choice Roofing. “There are no words to describe the things those guys go through to help us live the life we do in the United States.”
So when Habitat for Humanity called Majors and asked if he’d want to help, he gladly donated all the labor need to give Mr. Young and his wife a new roof.
“The roof was leaking very badly,” explains Young. He had inherited the home from his late mother, and the couple has been working to restore it for years. “Feels like we are coming to the end of a very long road,” he says with a sigh.
When we meet him, he’s just coming home from dropping his wife off at her dialysis appointment. In fact, it was his wife who first mentioned Habitat for Humanity.
“My wife ran up on program while she was looking on the internet and said why don’t we give them a try,” says Young. “I never imagined the turnout and how much work would be put into it. I never imagined anything like this.”
Crews were able to remove the old roof, and install a new one, in just one day. Young laughed saying the roof looked so good it would outlive both he and his wife.
“I am grateful. I am forever grateful.”
