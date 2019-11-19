Shelby Co. woman thankful for first responders

On 11/09/18, I had a seizure while driving on I65. I went down a extremely steep hill, hit a culvert, which catapulted me up 15 feet, slammed me into a tree on the roof of my car then slammed back down to earth. Officer Matt Harnden and Sgt. Jeremy Eddy responded to what appeared to be a fatal car accident. After confirmation I was alive but trapped in the car, the Jaws of Life were used to remove me, so I could receive life saving emergency assistance. During my time in the UAB ER, they stayed in contact with my husband, visited me, prayed over me while being a pillar of support and strength. After I was released from hospital and rehabilitation, they came by our home to check in on me. I just can’t say enough about the character of these men who serve and protect us. They both are kindhearted and honorable men. Thank you both.... you are my heroes, angels in uniform, and I’m so thankful for you both. God Bless you always!