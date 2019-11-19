SC man killed in Greene Co. crash

SC man killed in Greene Co. crash
The victim has been identified as Joshua Reid Peterson of Union, South Carolina. He was 25. (Source: Raycom)
By WBRC Staff | November 19, 2019 at 1:12 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 1:13 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Greene County that killed a South Carolina man.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Reid Peterson of Union, South Carolina. He was 25.

Troopers said he was killed in a single-vehicle crash just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-59 near the 43 mile marker.

Peterson died when the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving left the road, hit a guardrail and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.