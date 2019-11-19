New webcam for Protective Stadium in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Earthcam now has a 24/7 camera stationed on the construction of the Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
This is happening right now in Uptown off 22nd Street.
The stadium is expected to be completed in 2021. Lead Architect Populous is finalizing stadium designs for the $174 million open-air stadium.
Protective is partnering with the BJCC to make this stadium a reality.
Several events are already scheduled including The World Games and the Alabama high school football Super 7 Championships.
