License plate readers installed around Moody to solve, prevent crimes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC)- A possible breakthrough in fighting crime has now been installed in Moody.
The Moody Police Department has seven new cameras.
They’re wireless, solar-powered, and get a clear picture of a car’s license plate, it’s color, make, and model, and when exactly it drove past a certain camera.
Flock Safety provided the cameras.
If a vehicle involved in a crime passes a camera, the tag reader will send an alert to officers so they can respond.
Chief Thomas Hunt said the cameras have already helped them recover stolen items, trailers, and cars in the short time they’ve had them.
And he said it could change the game when it comes to missing persons cases.
“If the person has been kidnapped, and we get a tag number, we’ll be able to search to see if that tag number has been through our city, passed that camera, the date and the time that it did, and possibly it would go into another city that has a camera. We have access to other city’s cameras and they’ll have access to ours,” said Chief Hunt. “So this is huge. This could be a breakthrough."
He says the cameras cost $12,000 a year.
He's hoping to get home owners associations to partner with the police department to install more.
If you’d like to learn more, contact the Moody Police Department.
