Hoover City leaders weigh options in funding for Hoover City Schools Foundation

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools Foundation, Inc. will have to wait a little longer to find out how much money they could get from the city.
City councilors were expected to vote Monday night on giving $10,000 to the agency. That is $40,000 less than the city has given in the past.
Hoover City Schools Foundation, Inc. provides grant money for teachers and funding for special projects for the city school system. For example, they helped the system get Chromebooks for students.
Monday, members and local educators asked the council to reconsider lowering funding. According to members, the city’s past donations were roughly half of their budget. The rest of their budget was made up of private donations.
The agency expressed concerns that they won’t be able to do as much for teachers and students without the full $50,000. Some also expressed concern the city approved paying 1.6 million to purchase the historic Randle House, but cut its funding.
“Hoover City Schools doesn’t have a professional grant writer. Individually they may do that. They don’t have anybody to go out and get grants. They use us to be that independent agency to help create that strategic initiative for the school district. So, the money we get from the city is imperative to help us accomplish that,” said Steve McClinton, President of Hoover City Schools Foundation, Inc.
Councilor Derrick Murphy brought up looking at a 5-year long-term plan to discuss funding for the agency.
Councilor Curt Posey expressed concerns that the city’s contribution may got to both administration costs and grant funding and he’d like to see it all go to grant funding.
Ultimately, the city voted to push back the funding vote. They asked the agency to give a formal presentation in two weeks with a break down of their budget and the impact of the city’s contribution.
