Hoover city leaders lift moratorium on select businesses

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover has lifted a controversial moratorium on select businesses.
The city is now welcoming new vape shops, tattoo parlors, pawn shops, and pay day loan stores, but with certain restrictions.
During Monday’s meeting, the city council passed a zoning ordinance change that allows those types of businesses to come to the city.
The new ordinance details the new business can be no less than 500 feet from the nearest boundary of any residential district. They must also be no less than 1,000 feet from a public or private K-12 school, licensed child care facility, preschool, church, public library, public playground, public park, youth center or space primarily used for youth oriented activities, or from a similar business.
The city will also have to vote on each of these new businesses before they can open.
Critics have concerns about the impact of these types of businesses coming to the area, but some councilors felt a complete ban wasn’t a solution.
“I initially opposed it. I though it was anti-businesses and sent a bad message. Further, I didn’t think we had a big problem, but definitely moving forward we want to be sure we have the regulations we need to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” said Mike Shaw, Councilor.
The new regulations impact new businesses and are effective immediately.
