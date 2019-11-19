Hiring Fair held in Oxford on Tuesday, employers looking to fill 800 jobs

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether you’re employed or not, you may still be looking for a job. And a number of companies in East Alabama would like to hear from you.
On Tuesday, some 43 employers set up tables at a hiring fair at the Oxford Civic Center.
Potential employers from Kronospan Flooring and Hurst Construction, to the Oxford Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, to Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center, to even McDonald's and the Waffle House, were looking to fill some 800 vacant jobs.
"These are jobs that they need to fill, that they need to fill quickly," said Carl Brady of East Alabama Works, which sponsored the hiring fair.
Right now unemployment in Alabama is so low, the fair was held late in the day, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., so people could come after work.
"There are a lot of people who are underemployed, who wish they had a better opportunity or a better job, and we think we can help them find something here with all of the employers that we have here," said Brady.
Jacksonville State University even had someone to help with resumes.
