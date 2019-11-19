“He embodied the best of humanity”: Former Fairfield City Schools principal’s life taken in murder-suicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Energetic, innovative, and passionate those are the words used to describe Tracy Ford, a former principal at Robinson Elementary School in Fairfield whose life was cut short in a murder-suicide Sunday night.
Those who knew Ford call his death a tremendous loss.
“I would call Tracy Ford one of those people who truly embodied the best of humanity. He was kind. He was smart. He was a team player. He was caring. and he was a great leader,” said Fairfield City Schools representative Jennifer Gonsoulin.
Gonsoulin said Ford was excited about education and always knew how to get students pumped about learning.
"He comes into the gym on a hoverboard and the students are just going wild. They were so excited. That was his way of getting their attention but also reminding them about the test they were there for on that day, " remembered Gonsoulin.
Ford died in what the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is calling a murder-suicide. He was just 42-years-old.
Many who worked with Ford over the five years he was employed with the school district were too distraught to speak the day after his passing.
“They have been grieving and I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a family and they feel like they’ve lost a family member,” said Gonsoulin.
After serving as a school administrator, Ford went on to lead the HR department from the systems central office.
The last time Gonsoulin says she saw Ford was a week ago. She said they hugged, she didn’t know it would be for the last time.
“He was a brother. He was a son. He was a friend,” said Gonsoulin.
Counseling services will be made available to students and staff.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.