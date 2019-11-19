FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers possible Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning with cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. We are watching a little disturbance that is moving in from the northwest this morning. It is producing very light showers for parts of Tennessee and North Alabama. We can’t rule out widely scattered showers this morning, but everyone will trend dry by late morning and into the afternoon hours. Clouds should decrease later today becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures should warm up into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. We could see gusts near 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to be near average for November 19th.
FIRST ALERT: Make sure you grab a jacket if you have evening plans. Temperatures will likely drop into the 50s by 6 p.m. With a mostly clear sky, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY WEATHER RADIO: The WBRC First Alert Weather Team will be hosting a weather radio programming event at the Handy TV and Appliance store in Clanton. You can purchase weather radios and get them programmed by our weather team from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come on out to Chilton County this Wednesday. The forecast is looking nice with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We we would love to see you there!
THURSDAY: Thursday is shaping up to be mostly dry. Clouds will likely increase from west to east throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to climb above average with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F. We are introducing a small chance for an isolated showers late Thursday evening and Thursday night for parts of northwest Alabama. For now, plan on a dry Thursday for most of Central Alabama.
NEXT BIG THING: Clouds and moisture will likely increase Thursday into Friday morning. Southerly flow will provide us with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning and highs near 70°F Friday afternoon. Rain could move in Friday evening and possibly linger into Saturday. I think the rain will likely move out of Alabama by Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Saturday will likely start in the lower 60s and drop into the 50s by 4pm Saturday. Plan for a breezy and colder Saturday afternoon.
NEXT WEEKEND: Once the cold front moves through over the weekend, temperatures will likely drop below average next Sunday into Monday. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Next Week: Models are hinting at a potent weather system developing across the Plains next Tuesday and Wednesday. It is still too early to know when it could impact our weather next week, but it will likely create issues for those planning on traveling for the holiday season across the Eastern U.S. next Tuesday and Wednesday.
