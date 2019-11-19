FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers possible Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning with cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. We are watching a little disturbance that is moving in from the northwest this morning. It is producing very light showers for parts of Tennessee and North Alabama. We can’t rule out widely scattered showers this morning, but everyone will trend dry by late morning and into the afternoon hours. Clouds should decrease later today becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures should warm up into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. We could see gusts near 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to be near average for November 19th.