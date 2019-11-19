Fire officials: Homes in Fairfield being intentionally set on fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two house fires in Fairfield over the weekend threatened lives and nearby homes and fire officials tell WBRC they believe someone intentionally set them.
The Fairfield Fire Marshal, Captain Frankie Jefferson, said because of the amount of heat given off by the blaze, they believed someone used an accelerant to set the fires.
Both fires happened Sunday night. The first fire on Avenue C sparked around 11:30 p.m. Jefferson said first responders noticed the sky was lit-up orange.
They rushed over to the duplex which was already fully involved when they got there. While Fairfield Fire Department crews worked to contain that fire, another house, less than half a mile away on 55th street, went up in flames.
Officials don’t believe it was homeless people trying to stay warm because of the close vicinity of the homes.
“The time of night it was, people were sleep it was a blessing that we were able to wake people up and evacuate their homes,” said Cpt. Jefferson.
Captain Jefferson said first responders are on high alert because the person they believe set the fires is still on the loose.
Fortunately, both homes were vacant and no one was hurt.
Jefferson said neighbors are speaking up and they believe they have a suspect but no arrests have been made.
If you have any information about either fire, call police.
