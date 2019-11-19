Expanding Jefferson Co. Alert system for missing persons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When seconds count, Jefferson County officials are considering how best to alert you.
The current system is called called Everbridge. It allows you to sign up and be notified of alerts involving weather or traffic on your cell phone, email or voice mail. But, officials think the system could also be a tool to share information in cases like the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.
In 2011 tornadoes hit Alabama. Mildred Bennett of Pratt city was trying to get home when the weather turned threatening.
“I was coming out of Birmingham Rehab with my great-granddaughter and the tornado came through Tuscaloosa. Then came through there. It had gotten dark while I was at the the nursing home,” Mildred Bennett said.
After the 2011 tornadoes hit, Jefferson County the EMA felt it needed to establish a better warning system so they turned to Everbridge.
“I appreciate it. At least it’s warning us. It’s up to you to get to safety.” Bennett said.
Emergency Management officials says the Everbridge system can be expanded to include missing person cases such as 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard of Homewood.
“Anytime you get more eyes looking that is good. What we have to do that at the request of the sheriff’s office or the police department that has jurisdiction over the case,” Chris Tate, Jefferson County Emergency Management said.
The Jefferson County has used the Everbridge system in the past to help with missing person cases. While this is useful, one county official says they have to be careful.
“You have to be careful. You don’t want to get them every day, every day, every day. They are like the train -- they don’t hear it any more,” Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
If you want to sign up for Everbridge go to www.jeffcoema.org.
