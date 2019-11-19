Construction begins on Etowah County MegaSports Complex

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction is underway for the MegaSports Complex being built in Rainbow City.
The authority in charge of the complex owns the property free and clear.
Now, four lighted soccer fields and two practice fields, which represent the first phase of the project, are under construction.
Authority member Craig Ford says he hopes to work with Gadsden's Parks and Recreation Department and the leagues that will play at the area behind Gadsden State Community College, where city officials recently announced a separate park.
And he hopes the MegaSports Complex will be running by next fall.
“Their close date is July Fourth. So we're hoping on July Fourth and we're hoping to hold a Labor Day soccer tournament. So that's going to be our first big event that we'll have, and we're excited about it,” said Ford.
In addition to the sports complex, Rainbow City is building a new road that is expected to connect Lindsey Road and Kinsey Road, and by extension Lumley Road to Highway 77, and relieve school traffic for two nearby public schools, John Jones Elementary and Rainbow Middle Schools. Ford day it will be the first new road in Etowah County in years.
