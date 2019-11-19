Christmas Open House to be held at Downtown Gadsden businesses

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas shopping season can't come early enough for merchants in downtown Gadsden.
Downtown Gadsden is once again holding Christmas Open House with sales, and in some cases, later store hours.
Storefronts are being decorated with star-related themes based on this year's theme, "Star Light, Star Bright, Shop Local." The owner of the Lookout Mountain Goat Store says she used an old motor to make several stars revolve.
Downtown Gadsden's director says it's for people who don't want to wait an extra week for Black Friday or Small Business Saturday.
"Christmas Open House lets us start that before you even have to wait. You don't even have to wait, you just come on out and start your shopping very very early, when all the deals are here, all the stuff is still here, so you can find what you want," says Kay Moore of Downtown Gadsden, Inc.
Christmas Open House will be going on this Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
On Friday, if you find the Elf on the Shelf at certain businesses, you’ll get a gift certificate to that business.
Santa will be around on Saturday at the Gadsden Variety Store until lunchtime, then walking up and down the street after that.
