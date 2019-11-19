Chelsea community rallies around family after son’s serious golf cart accident

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Eli Hairston, 13, of Chelsea is in the hospital after a serious golf cart accident Saturday.
The Chelsea community is doing all they can to carry this family through this tough time. Even students as young as middle school are stepping in to show their support.
Students from Chelsea Middle School, Eli’s school, are going around collecting uplifting cards or phrases for the Hairston family as they sit in Children’s hospital.
When you ask folks at Chelsea Middle School about Eli it is obvious how loved he is by so many.
Assistant Principal Ken Thornbrough says Eli is one of the best kids in the building.
“The kids love him here at the school. He is surrounded by kids every time I see him. He always has a smile on his face. You can’t ask for a better kid. You can’t ask for a better family,” Thornbrough said.
Which is why it did not take long for students to come up with a way to help. “Prayers are being lifted up continuously. I’ve had several kids stop by and ask about Eli himself and they ask individually what they can do for Eli and the family. So just let him know that there is power in prayer and we are all continuously praying for them and we will be here for them to see this thing through,” Thornbrough said.
Students have also set up a fundraiser on Friday to raise money for the family. For $1 students can wear their favorite sports gear. All the money will go to the Hairston family. To help with the fundraiser call the front office at (205) 682-7210
The middle school baseball coach who is also Eli’s younger brother’s coach is working on a t-shirt fundraiser.
Several parents are collecting Visa gift cards or restaurant gift cards to help the family while they are in the hospital.
To help with this effort gift cards can be dropped at Chelsea City Hall or Chelsea Middle School.
