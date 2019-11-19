Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin writes open letter to Tua Tagovailoa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin wrote an open letter to Tua Tagovailoa following the injuries he sustained during the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game last Saturday.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Tua,
A good friend once told me, “You can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to reach your destination.”
This past weekend, the winds of change hit you hard. None of us – not you friends, your family, teammates, nor fans could have predicted what would happen Saturday in Mississippi.
Our hearts go out to you as we wish for your speedy recovery.
Eventually, in time, the physical pain will begin to subside. But the emotional pain? That’s a pain that tends to linger. It takes root in our brains, filling us with doubt, regret and frustration. We place blame and second guess. We lose ourselves.
That’s why am I’m writing to you today. I want you to know that I’ve been there.
I’ve spent the past few days reading about your road to recovery, and one word always seems to turn up in every social media post, article and discussion I’ve heard:
Setback.
Let me speak from experience.
What you’re facing, Tua, is not a setback. This is a reset.
I’ve failed the bar. I lost my first bid at office. My family has been struck with multiple tragedies. There are holes in our hearts that may never completely heal.
But in the words of my friend, each new challenge has to be met with course correction.
Coach Saban has said that when he calls to cheer you up, you wind up encouraging him instead. That’s who you are – a great ambassador for your school, our state and the greatest team in the game today.
We don’t know what the future holds, but one thing is for sure – this past weekend doesn’t change your legacy. It defines it.
Your path may look different going forward. But I have no doubt that you’ll walk that path just as proudly as you have before.
Tua, just like the song says, every Bama man and woman is behind you. Hit your stride.
Because you’re the best quarterback in Alabama history. And your story isn’t over yet.
Roll Tide.
Your fan,
Mayor Randall Woodfin, City of Birmingham
Tua underwent a successful surgery on Monday.
