Bama fans react to season ending injury to Tua Tagovailoa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC talked to fans who are still upset after Mississippi State knocked Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game.
But they’re feeling better after the University released new information about his surgery earlier today.
Charles Carter looked closely at a phone while reading Alabama’s statement that Tagovailoa had successful surgery on his hip Monday. But he and some others question why the star quarterback was playing in the first place.
“Well yes, it makes me feel better about his situation, but like I stated, I don’t think he should have been playing Saturday anyway,” Carter expressed.
“Well I disagree with the coach putting him in. I think he needed to have more rest. I don’t think he should have been in there,” according to Charles Lucky.
Carter didn’t blame Nick Saban for Tua’s injury.
“No, that’s just part of the game,” he continued.
Tua’s injury left fans divided on how what the team can accomplish this season without him.
“I’m thinking it’s going to hurt them as far as that’s concerned. But Nick Saban always has something in the hole. So you never know,” Lester Gordon guessed.
"I think it’s going to hurt his future about going to the pros. Hate that it had happened. But now it’s got me scared when we face Auburn,” Lucky concluded.
Alabama has two games left on its schedule. Fans are trying to remain hopeful if the team wins out, its reputation and record could give it a chance to make to the four-team playoff at the end of the season.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.