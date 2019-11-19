ALEA’s Driver Licence Division opening more locations for Saturday service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Dec. 7, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Driver License Division will more than double the number of locations offering Saturday services.
Birmingham is one of the pilot programs started earlier this year and ALEA said it's working.
Saturday services are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The agency's Secretary Hal Taylor said, "Providing services to citizens is our goal. We continually work to identify ways to improve and strive to meet our customers' needs. We promised earlier this year to monitor Saturday activity and are pleased to expand the initiative in coming weeks."
The additional hours on a weekend day will provide another opportunity for driver license business.
Saturday walk-in customers are assisted on a first-come, first-served basis for such services as first issuances or renewals of driver licenses, including STAR IDs; knowledge and road skills tests; and out-of-state transfers.
The expansion in December will bring the total to nine Driver License locations, the newest of which will be Montgomery, Jacksonville, Sheffield, Tuscaloosa and Dothan.
