Woman dies in weekend house fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed in a Sunday night house fire in Chelsea.
Chelsea Fire responded at 7:52 to the 7400 block of Highway 51. While working the fire they were told someone was inside the home.
After rescuing an adult female, the female was transported to Brookwood Hospital but passed away in the emergency room.
Authorities speculate the woman was in her 60s. We’re told three people lived in the home and two were home during the fire. A man in his 60s survived.
Chelsea Fire worked the scene until midnight.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.