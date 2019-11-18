UAB head coach on big win, looking ahead, and treating injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB head football coach Bill Clark said he was impressed with his players' 37-10 win Saturday against UTEP.

Quarterback Tyler Johnston III is healthy enough to play this Saturday in the Blazers' home game against LA Tech.

Sheldon Haygood asked Coach Clark about players' injuries and how he has incredible access to medicine at UAB.

Clark said his players have world-class access to everything for a player from treating him on the field to getting him back healthy and safe.

He said his top priority is player recovery and safety.

Clark said he and the team are excited to be home again Saturday.

Kickoff for the game is 2:30 p.m.

