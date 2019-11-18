‘Tua is not getting up’: Eli Gold’s call on Tua’s injury during Saturday’s game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The words “Tua is not getting up.” Words that will be hard to hear for a long time.
University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury that has already been surgically repaired, and the prognosis appears to be good, according to a University statement released on Monday.
WBRC has the audio clip of the call from Eli Gold on “Learfield/IMG College.”
A good prognosis is good news for his coaches and teammates, though each is hurting because Tagovailoa, their friend, is unable to play the final two regular season games and whatever else may come the Tide’s way.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.