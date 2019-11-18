Texas EquuSearch returns to search for Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A private group returned to Auburn Monday to resume the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard of Homewood. Texas EquuSearch has a worldwide reputation.
They took part in the search for Natalie Holloway of Mountain Brook who went missing in Aruba while on a trip in 2005. The group wants to continue its search for Aniah Blanchard.
“Some of had to go home but rest assured even though we were not on the ground physically we were orchestrating things to move in the right direction.” David Rader said.
David Rader, the director of the midwest chapter of Texas EquuSearch says he and three to four other members from Ohio and Tennessee will be joining local volunteers in the Auburn Montgomery area to resume the search. The problem remains a huge search area.
“Unfortunately, because of the terrain and where certain things where you do have a 50-mile corridor you have to go through and look outside of the box,” Rader said.
Last week Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris continued her plea for people to look for her daughter.
"You know it can happen. You tell your kids be careful. You really don’t know until it happens to you, " Angela Harris said.
Texas EquuSearch continues to follow the lead of law enforcement on where to search.
“We are here for the family. We are here for law enforcement. We want to bring this to some sort of conclusion,” Rader said.
Meanwhile WBRC Fox6 News and others have filed a motion asking the Lee County Judge to drop his gag order in the Irabheem Yazeed case. Yazeed is accused of kidnapping Blanchard.
