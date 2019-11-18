Sunshine and mild weather in store for your workweek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some nice fall weather in store for this week as temperatures are expected to stay above freezing!
Expect some chilly and cloud cover for Monday with highs in the mid 50s.
Sunshine will breakout mid-week with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should remain rain free until about Friday. There is a system that will impact our area but it does not look like there severe threat, just rain. That particular system could impact your weekend weather so be prepared!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.