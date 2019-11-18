2 people found dead in Shelby County apartment complex after possible hostage situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were found dead inside an apartment after a possible hostage situation at Brook Highland Apartment Complex in northern Shelby County.
Shelby County dispatch received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. about an altercation inside a residence. According to the Sheriff’s office the incident was a possible hostage situation and they were "still trying to determine the validity of the call.”
There is an increased police presence in the area but authorities say there is no longer a threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
