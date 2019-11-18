POLICE: Three people killed outside Duncan, Okla. Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is beginning the investigation into what happened at the Duncan Walmart on Monday morning. Police were initially dispatched just before 10 a.m.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford tells us that three people were killed outside the store near a vehicle. One of the people killed is the shooter.
Multiple witnesses have said the gunman shot two people in a vehicle and a civilian with a gun confronted him, causing the gunman to turn the gun on himself. We are working to confirm that story with Duncan police.
Ford says the gun used was a handgun.
Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement about the shooting:
“I am deeply grieved by the tragedy that took place this morning in Duncan. Worlds were indeed shaken and changed forever by this devasting incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, many loved ones and the entire Duncan community."
“As we await answers on what led to the incident, I remain confident in members of our law enforcement to investigate and keep us all appropriately informed.”
All of Duncan Public Schools were placed on lock down but have since been given the all clear by police and have been taken off lock down.
