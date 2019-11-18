News organizations file motion to lift gag order in Ibraheem Yazeed case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - News organizations across Alabama have filed a motion seeking to lift the gag order in the kidnapping case against Ibraheem Yazeed.
The motion, filed on behalf of more than a dozen media outlets, including the parent company of WSFA-TV and its sister television stations, called the gag order “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
“The relief sought involves the protection of First Amendment civil rights of the parties, press and public,” the motion states.
Yazeed is a suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
Lee County District Judge Russell Bush issued a gag order on Nov. 8 that restricted those involved in the case from speaking to the media.
The gag order states the parties and “any potential witnesses” are restricted from speaking to members of the media or making social media posts.
Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23.
