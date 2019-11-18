Tracking milder days ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We will see a few passing clouds today and below normal highs in the upper 50s, but overall it’s a nice day. Milder temperatures are expected this week and we will see temperatures at or slightly above normal for a change. Temperatures could even top off near 70 degrees between Wednesday and Friday. The weather will be perfect for hanging Christmas lights outside. If you are lucky tonight, you still may see a few meteors though the Leonid Meteor Shower peaked last night.
This Wednesday the WBRC First Alert Weather Team will be hosting another weather radio programming event that will be held at the Handy TV and Appliance store in Clanton. You can purchase weather radios and get them programmed by our weather team from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come on out to Chilton County this Wednesday. The forecast is looking nice with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We we would love to see you there!
Our next rain maker will likely arrive Friday into Saturday. Clouds and moisture will likely increase Thursday into Friday morning. Southerly flow will likely provide us with temperatures in the 50s Friday morning and highs near 70°F Friday afternoon. Rain could move in Friday afternoon and evening and possibly linger into Saturday. Our long range models are showing different arrival times of when the rain will move into Central Alabama. Hopefully we will have a better idea when the rain will move in by the middle of this week. Plan on showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday morning. Once the cold front moves through over the weekend, temperatures will likely drop below average on Sunday into Monday. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
We’ll keep up posted on upcoming weather changes via the WBRC First Alert Weather app and on Twitter and Facebook.
Warming trend this week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.