Tracking milder days ahead

Our next rain maker will likely arrive Friday into Saturday. Clouds and moisture will likely increase Thursday into Friday morning. Southerly flow will likely provide us with temperatures in the 50s Friday morning and highs near 70°F Friday afternoon. Rain could move in Friday afternoon and evening and possibly linger into Saturday. Our long range models are showing different arrival times of when the rain will move into Central Alabama. Hopefully we will have a better idea when the rain will move in by the middle of this week. Plan on showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday morning. Once the cold front moves through over the weekend, temperatures will likely drop below average on Sunday into Monday. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.