2 men guilty of murder after 2015 killing of victim with ax in Blountsville

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County jury deliberated Monday morning before returning a verdict, finding 26-year-old Clifton Marsh Ridgeway guilty of two counts of capital murder, according to officials.
Ridgeway’s charges stem from the July 8, 2015, murder of Myron Bryan Beavers in Blountsville. Ridgeway and Justin MacNeil were both charged by way of indictment with killing Beavers with a hatchet during the course of a robbery and burglary. MacNeil was convicted of capital murder in 2018 and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Blount County District Attorney Pamela L. Casey said “We appreciate the jury’s verdict. The family of Myron Bryan Beavers has suffered much heartache as a result of his murder. Mr. Beavers is survived by his parents, a brother, and a niece who suffered a tremendous loss, then endured two grueling trials because they wanted to see Bryan’s killers brought to justice. I am pleased my office was able to be a small part of obtaining justice for this family and the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”
A man has been charged with capital murder in the homicide investigation in Blountsville.
Justin MacNeill, 24, is accused of killing 51-year-old Myron Brian Beavers with an ax.
Beavers' body was found at a home in the 200 block of College Street on Wednesday.
Authorities say MacNeill and another guy were staying with Brian Beavers at his home on College Street in Blountsville.
According to court documents, MacNeill and Beavers had a fight about money. Authorities say Beavers threatened to report MacNeill for stealing and that's when he killed Beavers with an ax-like tool. He then attempted to hide the body under a bed.
Myron Beavers’ parents, Wilburn and Lounette Beavers, spoke about their son on Good Day Alabama on Thursday.
“It’s so useless,” said an emotional Wilburn Beavers, Myron’s father. “No murder is good, but murdering is so useless. There’s no need in it. It was probably all over a little bit of money, but we don’t know all of it. We just know that the assailants are in the prison at Oneonta. He was a good son. He was a good, Christian son,” Wilburn added.
"He was just as humble as he could be and honest as the days are long. He would help anybody," Lounette said while fighting back tears. "He liked to work. He liked doing his yard and he was redoing his house. I never thought about nothing like this happening to him. It's a sad situation."
Sheriff Loyd Arrington says they were alerted to the homicide after an unusual vehicle pursuit involving state troopers.
Troopers say that one of their officers spotted a woman running through traffic while he was working in a construction zone on I-59 in Etowah County. The trooper tried to reach the woman but lost sight of her.
A short time later, another driver stopped and told the same trooper that a brown pickup truck had sideswiped his vehicle and fled. The trooper caught up with the brown pickup and tried to stop the driver. The driver then fled and the pursuit ended near mile marker 169 in St. Clair County.
As the troopers were questioning the two men who were inside the truck, the men told them there was a body in a house on College Street in Blountsville.
Troopers contacted the Blount County Sheriff's Office, who reported to the scene and ultimately found Beavers' body.
Blount County District Attorney Pamala Casey says the suspects were using drugs the morning of Beavers' death. There is no evidence that Beavers was using drugs.
The DA then went off on the new sentencing guidelines adopted in 2013.
"The reason why we're having drug-related crimes in this state is because of these. These sentencing guidelines are putting drug dealers back on the streets when they should be going to prison," Casey said in a press conference on Thursday morning.
"The reason why this county is eat up with drugs is because I can't put them in prison because they don't qualify under these worksheets. And I'm sick of it and the legislature needs to do something about it to fix it," Casey said.
"My law enforcement can work their tails off day after day picking people up but if these sentencing guidelines won't put 'em in prison what are we to do? And the legislature needs to know that. They need to know it. These are messed up. These are killing people," Casey added.
The DA says MacNeill was sentenced to three years of community corrections after pleading guilty to theft of property last year.
Two other people who were with MacNeill, including the woman seen running in the construction zone, have not been charged but are being held as the investigation continues.
