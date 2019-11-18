Man accused of killing another man after they were hanging out in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police said a 24-year-old man shot a man and killed him after they were hanging out Sunday.
Officers said 55-year-old Robert Michael Lyons was shot and killed around 6:00 p.m. Sunday at The Park at Hoover apartments.
Austyn Reese McMillian surrendered to police on scene and was questioned by detectives.
According to witness statements, Lyons and McMillian had been hanging out together earlier in the evening and were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
McMillian is charged with murder and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
