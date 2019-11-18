Funeral service was held for murdered Clark-Atlanta student, Alexis Crawford, on November 16th

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clark-Atlanta student, Alexis Crawford, was laid to rest this weekend. The funeral service was held yesterday, Saturday, November 16th in Crawford’s hometown of Athens, Georgia.
Family and community members along with Crawford’s friends and classmates gathered to say their final goodbyes.
21-year-old, Alexis Crawford, was reported missing on November 1st. Her body was found a week later in Dekalb County Park.
Crawford’s roommate and her roommate’s boyfriend, Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley, have been charged with the murder of the Clark-Atlanta student.
