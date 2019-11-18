Charge upgraded to murder in Colbert County shooting over Alabama-LSU game

David Fulkerson (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 11, 2019 at 10:36 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 8:33 PM

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man shot during a fight over the Alabama-LSU game has died, and the alleged shooter is now charged with murder.

This is according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The shooting happened during a fight at David Allen Fulkerson’s home in Colbert County. The sheriff said several people were at the home watching the game.

The sheriff said Fulkerson shot James Michael Roland Merritt. Merritt was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition while Fulkerson was initially charged with attempted murder.

Merritt later succumbed to his injuries.

Fulkerson was served with a murder warrant on Friday.

Authorities say alcohol played a factor in the shooting.

