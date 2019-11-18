Buttermilk Lipstick: Old-fashioned cornbread dressing

Makes 12 servings
Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Cornbread
2 cups soft breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp poultry seasoning
3 Tbsp butter or clean bacon drippings
1 medium sweet onion, diced
2 celery ribs, diced
4 cups chicken broth
1 cup whole buttermilk
3 eggs, lightly beaten
Garnishes: Fresh parsley & ground pepper
Prepare the Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Cornbread as directed. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Crumble the cornbread into a very large bowl. Toss in the breadcrumbs, the parsley & the poultry seasoning. Set aside. Melt the butter or bacon drippings in a medium non-stick skillet over Medium heat. Sauté the onion & the celery for 10 minutes or until softened. Add the vegetables to the cornbread mixture, tossing well to combine. Stir the broth, the buttermilk & the eggs into the cornbread mixture until well blended. Coat a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour the cornbread mixture into the dish. Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes or until the center is set. Garnish, if desired.
-------
Makes 8 servings
1/4 cup butter
1 1/2 cups plain yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp table salt
1 1/2 cups whole buttermilk
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Dab a small amount of vegetable oil in the bottom & around the sides of a well-seasoned 8-inch cast iron skillet using a paper towel. Place the butter in the skillet & place in the oven for about 5 minutes or until the butter melts. Whisk together the cornmeal, the flour, the baking soda & the salt in a large bowl. Whisk in the buttermilk & the eggs just until blended. Remove the skillet from the oven. Whisk the melted butter into the cornmeal mixture. Pour the cornmeal mixture back into the hot cast iron skillet. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until set in the center. Loosen the edges with a small palate knife. Use as directed.
