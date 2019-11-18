Buttermilk Lipstick: Old-fashioned cornbread dressing

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Dab a small amount of vegetable oil in the bottom & around the sides of a well-seasoned 8-inch cast iron skillet using a paper towel. Place the butter in the skillet & place in the oven for about 5 minutes or until the butter melts. Whisk together the cornmeal, the flour, the baking soda & the salt in a large bowl. Whisk in the buttermilk & the eggs just until blended. Remove the skillet from the oven. Whisk the melted butter into the cornmeal mixture. Pour the cornmeal mixture back into the hot cast iron skillet. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until set in the center. Loosen the edges with a small palate knife. Use as directed.