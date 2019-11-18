Arts groups seek permanent performing arts center for Gadsden area

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - When Etowah County, like much of central Alabama, was recently hit with torrential rainfall followed by sub-freezing temperatures, it wreaked havoc with two orchestral performances.
Heavy flooding caused by the rainfall flooded the basement of Wallace Hall at Gadsden State Community College, knocking out the venue’s heating system. The biggest problem was the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra and the Etowah Youth Orchestra both had their fall concerts scheduled for that venue, right when the temperatures plummeted.
“We had to scramble a bit, to find a place to perform,” recalled Mike Gagliardo, Musical Director and Conductor for both orchestras. “And I think it really highlights the need, with so many great performing arts organizations that are performing on a very regular basis, I think it highlights the need to have more than one facility in the area.”
Now, Gagliardo is leading an effort for the city to have a dedicated performing arts center that would not only theoretically house all or most of the groups and their performances, but also attract shows by various artists.
Gagliardo spoke to the Gadsden city council recently about the idea. Representatives of both orchestras, and two theatre groups, including one that uses Wallace Hall for its performances, were in attendance.
Gagliardo told the council that while his groups have an excellent working relationship with Gadsden State and Wallace Hall, he says Wallace Hall is booked solid and used heavily by the school. For instance, in May it hosts graduation exercises for numerous area high schools.
Gagliardo says he's open to anything.
“We’re willing to work with any organization or entity on any ideas or solutions to this problem, be it building from the ground up, which of course in the perfect world would be the ideal situation, or taking an existing facility that’s not being used right now, and repurposing it for a performing arts center,” he said.
Gadsden has the Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts, but it doesn’t have an auditorium or fixed stage.
Gagliardo says he's studied other arts centers, as nearby as Rainsville and Oxford and as far away as cities in Oklahoma and Florida. He says the Oklahoma facility was built with a $10.7 million bond issue but came considerably under budget.
Some people on Facebook have suggested renovating Gadsden Convention Hall or the old Gadsden Cinemas, both of which sit unused. But one council member, Jason Wilson, pointed out both buildings would have to be rehabbed for expensive asbestos removal. Some people have also questioned the crime rate in the part of Gadsden where the Gadsden Cinemas are located, pointing out numerous car break-ins before the theater closed, but that was before a police sub-station opened up within walking distance of the theater.
“I feel like we’ve opened a dialogue, we’ve opened a conversation, and there were a lot of options that were presented, and I think we have a lot of different directions to explore,” said Gagliardo.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.