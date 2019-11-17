FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather ahead next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A strong area of low pressure and an associated weak cold front will begin moving toward the Southeast today which will aid in pushing the storm system which brought us our end-of-the-week rain up the Carolina coast. Our air mass will remain very dry and as the front approaches we will only note a slight increase in the clouds with winds shifting from a northerly to more westerly direction allowing temperatures to recover to around 60 this afternoon.
With more clouds temperatures overnight will not be quite so chilly although another reinforcing shot of cooler air will follow the cold front tomorrow and temperatures will again be a few degrees cooler. A second, fast moving system will rotate through the area tomorrow night and Tuesday and with some moisture increase there could be a few limited areas o shower activity but rain chances will be limited.
Another ridge of high pressure will build strength over the region Wednesday and Thursday allowing temperatures to warm to near 70 before a second cold front moves in at the end of the week producing another round of rain but no thunderstorm activity is expected at this time.
