FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather ahead next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A strong area of low pressure and an associated weak cold front will begin moving toward the Southeast today which will aid in pushing the storm system which brought us our end-of-the-week rain up the Carolina coast. Our air mass will remain very dry and as the front approaches we will only note a slight increase in the clouds with winds shifting from a northerly to more westerly direction allowing temperatures to recover to around 60 this afternoon.