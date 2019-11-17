“Big picture” taken away as Auburn falls to Georgia for 12th time in 15 years

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn fell to 7-3 on the season after Georgia beat the Tigers 21-14 Saturday night inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn’s loss to Georgia is it’s 12th in the last 15 years. With two home games remaining, the Tigers believe they still have a lot left to play for.
“It’s about you now man. It’s about what you want your legacy to be. Do you want to continue to fight or do you want to lay down? I’m not laying down for anybody,” said Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson.
“We’re competitors. We’ve only lost three games and obviously the big picture it may have gone away, but we still have a lot left,” said Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
“I think everyone can see we have a good football team. We’ve had some tough close loses and this being another one, but we have great character in our locker room and our guys are disappointed, but we’ll rebound,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn added.
Auburn will host Samford next Saturday before taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl the following weekend.
