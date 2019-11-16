Tua gets the start against Miss. State, goes down in the second quarter

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WBRC) - The Tide jumped out to an early lead against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa looked good in the first drive throwing two passes for 41 yards. On the first offensive play for Mississippi State, Alabama linebacker Shane Lee intercepted a pass from Tommy Stevens.
On the next play, Tua threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris. In a little over two minutes, the Tide was already up 14-0.
Mississippi State answered with a 75-yard drive that brought the score to 14-7.
The very next drive Alabama marched 69 yards down the field. Najee Harris got his second touchdown of the game to put the Tide up 21-7.
Alabama held the Bulldogs to a three-and-out. On the ensuing Alabama drive, Tua connected with Jaylen Waddle for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Najee Harris would get his third touchdown for the day on the next Alabama drive. That brought the score to 35-7.
Tua was injured when he was hit by two Mississippi State defenders. He had to be carted off the field.
Raekwon Davis was also injured in the second quarter. It appeared he suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field.
