Trussville increasing traffic safety around schools

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - New safety upgrades are coming to schools in the city of Trussville.
The city recently completed a study looking at traffic around schools and surrounding neighborhoods. It started with a study around Cahaba Elementary. The study measured the traffic count and how fast people were going. Based on the results, the public safety department decided more school zone signals are needed. The department is expected to recommend the city install 13 to 16 new flashing school zone lights around Trussville schools.
“We did have some that were in the excess of what they need to be - quite a few to be honest. During school hours, not necessarily during the morning drop off. During school hours, when they’re still children crossing for different events. We think it’s going to be warranted to put those signals up as soon as we can,” said Buddy Choat, Mayor of Trussville.
Those new signals could cost as much as $80,000. The mayor says the city doesn’t have it in the budget, so they may try to share the cost with the school system. If they can’t, he says the signals are important enough they’ll find a way to fund it.
Mayor Choat says the public safety department also plans to conduct another traffic survey on Chickasaw Lane - a neighboring community near Cahaba Elementary. Neighbors were concerned about high traffic count and high speeds through the area.
Mayor Choat says the initial survey may not have given the city an accurate reading of how many cars come through the area. That follow-up survey is set to happen within the next six months.
