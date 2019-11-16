Sideline Game of the Week: Central-Clay Co. defeats Jasper 20-7 to advance in 5A Playoffs

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Central-Clay County defeated Jasper 20-7 to advance in the 5A AHSAA Playoffs Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week. The Volunteers, defending 5A State Champs, led 10-7 at the half and shut out the Vikings in the second half.
Jasper entered this match-up undefeated, but ended its season Friday night 11-1.
“We didn’t play very well. It’s disappointing. The preparation was good, the kids fought though, we just didn’t play well and that’s what happens sometimes,” said Jasper head coach Richie Busby.
Although Jasper beat Central-Clay County during the regular season 35-34 in double overtime, the Volunteers won win it counted and improve to 10-2 on the season.
“We made some mistakes in the first half, but the second half we came together and played better. I mean they’re a great football team, but you can’t beat heart and that’s what we have,” said Central-Clay County head coach Danny Horn.
Central-Clay County will play Madison County in the third round.
