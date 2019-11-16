FIRST ALERT Weather: A sunny Saturday afternoon

A second shot of cool air is expected behind the front Monday with only a slight chance for a sprinkle. The ridge of high pressure which will follow the front will build into The Southeast Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, temperatures will warm to near 70 by Thursday afternoon but another cold front will approach the region by the end of the work-week bringing a returning chance for showers Thursday and Friday. The atmosphere, however, looks to remain stable and no thunderstorms are expected to develop associated with the frontal passage.