FIRST ALERT Weather: A sunny Saturday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mostly sunny conditions area-wide today with highs near 60. As high pressure moves over the region mostly clear skies can be expected tonight with low near 32 by sunrise Sunday morning.
A weak cold front will over over the Central US tomorrow, moving the rain areas further up the East Coast and allowing the basically dry air mass to linger over The Southeast with only a few clouds resulting from the front. Temperatures will warm a degree or two more by Sunday afternoon and with a few additional clouds overnight lows will be a few degrees milder although still in the chilly 35-40 degree range.
A second shot of cool air is expected behind the front Monday with only a slight chance for a sprinkle. The ridge of high pressure which will follow the front will build into The Southeast Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, temperatures will warm to near 70 by Thursday afternoon but another cold front will approach the region by the end of the work-week bringing a returning chance for showers Thursday and Friday. The atmosphere, however, looks to remain stable and no thunderstorms are expected to develop associated with the frontal passage.
