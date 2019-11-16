Ribbon cutting celebrates the new Villas of Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, marked the long-awaited opening of the Villas of Titusville.
The redevelopment project offers brand new contemporary housing and replaced the decades old Loveman Village.
Loveman Village was built in 1950. It had 500 units and was the oldest public housing development in Birmingham. In an effort to improve quality of life and help reduce crime, the Public Housing Authority of Birmingham began a demolition project in 2017. Loveman VIllage was completely gutted and cleaned out for a new, self-sufficient public housing structure. While the Villas will have fewer units, 164, the overall design of the community will make it more secure.
Michael Lundy, president of the Housing Authority of Birmingham says the new complex features a new community center and an early childhood development center.
“Today is not just about the bricks and mortar. We have beautiful housing and you are going to love these units. We don’t do anything ugly. Everything we do is beautiful. And it’s beyond what you commonly see in affordable housing,” Lundy said.
100 of the units are move-in ready and residents started moving in this week. The next phase of the construction is scheduled to begin in 2020.
