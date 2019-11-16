Ribbon cutting celebrates the new Villas of Titusville

Loveman Village was built in 1950. It had 500 units and was the oldest public housing development in Birmingham. In an effort to improve quality of life and help reduce crime, the Public Housing Authority of Birmingham began a demolition project in 2017. Loveman VIllage was completely gutted and cleaned out for a new, self-sufficient public housing structure. While the Villas will have fewer units, 164, the overall design of the community will make it more secure.