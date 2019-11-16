Officer pulled to safety from burning car

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If the right people hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, Lt. Jason McNeill is convinced the family of Officer Blake McGhee would be planning a funeral right now.
Looking at the picture, it’s difficult to imagine someone getting out alive.
“Then when I got the phone call, it’s like time just stopped,” said Lt. Jason McNeill with Sylacauga PD. He is supervisor and friend to Officer Blake McGhee - the man who made it out of that car.
"He would give anybody the shirt off his back, real good officer. Never met a stranger, would talk to anyone and just an all around good person," says McNeill.
McGhee was on his way back from a fundraiser in Talladega County. He was on Highway 21 near Gristmill Road when his police SUV hit the back of a log truck and caught fire. He was unable to get out on his own. Talladega Sheriff's Deputy Chris Rogers was traveling behind McGhee at the time.
“Chris Rogers along with three other civilians, passersby I assume, were able to get him out and save his life cause it would have probably turned out worse if not,” said McNeill.
Rogers was the one who braved the intense flames, dragging McGhee out the back of the SUV away from the fire. McGhee has been with Sylacauga for five years and recently celebrated the birth of his first child. Those who know him say it’s amazing, the timing of it all.
“I’m just thankful those people were there, cause it’s just a traumatic incident that could have turned a lot worse,” said McNeill.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson says McGhee had surgery to repair his femur Friday and has a couple more surgeries to go, but everyone says he’s staying upbeat and joking with hospital staff.
