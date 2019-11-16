Gifts for Kids tree up at Brookwood Mall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you're thinking about helping a child in need this Christmas, the Salvation Army is hoping you don't procrastinate.
The organization erected its WBRC/Salvation Army Gifts for Kids Angel Tree at Brookwood Village.
Area Commander Charles Powell says since many people don't start their Christmas shopping until after Thanksgiving - which is a week later than usual this year.
It’s important people act now to make sure they drop off their gifts by the December 8 deadline. Powell says they are also serving nearly 5,400 children - about 1,000 more than last year.
"It’s children all across the community" says Powell. "Some of them are foster children, some are in families but they just don't have the financial resources they need to be able to provide for their families this Christmas. So, the families have come to us and asked if we could help".
You can also adopt an angel online or at area Chick-Fil-A which is hosting the Forgotten Angel program until December 11.
The Salvation Army has also deployed its Red Kettles at malls, supermarkets and elsewhere in the area, seeking donations it says help pay for the Christmas program, with any excess directed to help families in need throughout the year.
