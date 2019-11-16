Germ proof your home during flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the number of flu cases across the state increased last week.
Now is the time to clean and disinfect your home.
Doctors at UAB say you should wipe down countertops and common areas.
If someone in your family does come down with the flu, it’s best to limit their exposure to others.
“A face mask or just good hand hygiene can make a big difference. Especially if you are working or living around someone who is elderly or under the age of 5. All those can really add up to be a good preventative measure,” said Dr. Ian McKeag, UAB.
