Fire heavily damages Highway 280 fast food restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire caused some major damage Friday evening at the Wendy’s located on Highway 280 in the Inverness area.
Crews from Birmingham and Cahaba Valley responded to a call around 7:45 p.m. at the restaurant, located in the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 280.
The building was heavily damaged by both fire and smoke.
Luckily, no injuries were reported as management evacuated the building quickly.
An employee at the location said the building lost power, then they smelled an electrical fire and saw flames in a vent.
The official cause of the fire is currently unknown by authorities but is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.