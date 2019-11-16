Cybersecurity seminar teaching teens to stay safe online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Young girls in the Birmingham area have a chance to learn how to stay safe online this weekend.
Kids share a lot about themselves on social media. Through a recent survey an online platform called GirlsSpring.com, found that internet predators view a simple post as an alert. Posts, giving away a location, indication that you are home alone or what you may be wearing to the party. The post seems harmless to children, but have been found to tip off a predator.
Girlspring works to address how exposing information teens may not see as inappropriate, could put them at risk. The organization uses school outreach to get the point across. Girls from Birmingham schools have been contributing content that has reached other girls throughout the country.
“Sometimes you don’t think about simple things. Just saying things like ’my parents are out of town this weekend.’ That could alert somebody that you are alone at home by yourself. You may be having a fun time and having a great party with your friends, but that also tells somebody who’s looking for trouble that you are home by yourself,” says Girlspring.com Director Kristin Greenwood.
Girlspring will be holding a Cybersecurity seminar for teen girls on Sunday, November 17th.
