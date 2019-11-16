Co-owner of Bright Star has passed away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jim Koikos, co-owner of the Bright Star, has passed away.
For almost 100 years, the Koikos family has been serving meals at the Bright Star restaurant in Bessemer. According to their website, Jim and his brother Nick have owned and operated the restaurant since 1966.
On Saturday, the restaurant’s Facebook page confirmed “Jimmy Koikos” had passed:
There are just no words at this time.
Jimmy we love you and the entire Koikos family
Prayers for the family during this time.
An official statement will follow soon from the family
