Co-owner of Bright Star has passed away

Co-owner of Bright Star has passed away
Members from the Alabama Cattleman's Association presented the award to The Bright Star staff Thursday. Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff | November 16, 2019 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:27 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jim Koikos, co-owner of the Bright Star, has passed away.

For almost 100 years, the Koikos family has been serving meals at the Bright Star restaurant in Bessemer. According to their website, Jim and his brother Nick have owned and operated the restaurant since 1966.

On Saturday, the restaurant’s Facebook page confirmed “Jimmy Koikos” had passed:

There are just no words at this time.

Jimmy we love you and the entire Koikos family

Prayers for the family during this time.

An official statement will follow soon from the family

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.